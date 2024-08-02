Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 72.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $2,891,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,755,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $203.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.