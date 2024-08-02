Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 122.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ODFL traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

