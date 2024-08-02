Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,622 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 286.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $90,386,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. 2,827,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,602. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.