Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,744. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.40 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

