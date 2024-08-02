Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Invests $752,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Management LP lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 77,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 764,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.27. 672,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,582. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $129.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

