Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.5 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,630,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,023,816. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.