Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 562.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Penumbra by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $680,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE PEN traded down $6.00 on Wednesday, reaching $167.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.49. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Penumbra from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

