Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.47. 3,344,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

