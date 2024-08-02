Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,876 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 460.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Q2 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Q2 stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 689,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,608. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares in the company, valued at $41,465,773.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at $46,902,128.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,465,773.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

