Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,374. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 214.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

