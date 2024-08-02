Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 1,991,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,145. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MODG shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MODG

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.