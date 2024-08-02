Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,875 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,850,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its position in shares of Coupang by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Coupang Stock Up 2.1 %

CPNG stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. 5,807,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,914,772. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,009.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

