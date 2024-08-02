Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 924.4% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.20. 1,830,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.52. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $278.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.26.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

