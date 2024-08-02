Moonbeam Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $159.36 million and $7.87 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00038024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,130,325,351 coins and its circulating supply is 889,165,472 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.