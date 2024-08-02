Montchanin Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.0% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after buying an additional 3,127,165 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,287,000 after buying an additional 2,023,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.37. 9,703,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,569. The stock has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.08. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

