Montchanin Asset Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Tema Luxury ETF (NYSEARCA:LUX)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tema Luxury ETF (NYSEARCA:LUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC owned about 2.42% of Tema Luxury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Tema Luxury ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Tema Luxury ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $22.26. 1,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. Tema Luxury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $26.31.
Tema Luxury ETF Profile
