Montchanin Asset Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Tema Luxury ETF (NYSEARCA:LUX)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tema Luxury ETF (NYSEARCA:LUXFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC owned about 2.42% of Tema Luxury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tema Luxury ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Tema Luxury ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $22.26. 1,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. Tema Luxury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

Tema Luxury ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Tema Luxury ETF (LUX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term growth from an actively managed portfolio of global companies that provide luxury goods and services. LUX was launched on May 11, 2023 and is managed by Tema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tema Luxury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Luxury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.