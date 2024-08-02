Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $13.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.46. 809,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $123.92.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.70%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

