Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 7,344,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.85, a PEG ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.14. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $44.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

