Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.05. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 203,083 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
