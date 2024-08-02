Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.05. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 203,083 shares traded.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 9.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

