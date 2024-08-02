MiMedx Group’s (MDXG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MDXG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 288,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,129. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $972.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

