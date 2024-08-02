MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Down to $128.89

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $128.89, but opened at $113.85. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $112.56, with a volume of 96,563 shares traded.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.63 and its 200 day moving average is $136.66.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.