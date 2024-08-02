MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,842. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

