MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.97.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,233,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,933,000 after buying an additional 684,676 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,686,000 after buying an additional 213,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $139,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.