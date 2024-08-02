Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Mexco Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $22.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.54. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

