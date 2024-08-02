Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $55.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.63.

Methanex Trading Down 8.6 %

MEOH stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 224,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.39. Methanex has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,949,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 777,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

