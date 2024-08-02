Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Methanex Trading Down 6.9 %
MEOH traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $42.63. 264,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,813. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. Methanex has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.39.
Methanex Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
