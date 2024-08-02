Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $565.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on META. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.84.

NASDAQ META traded down $9.60 on Thursday, reaching $488.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,826,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,412,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

