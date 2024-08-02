Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

Mercury General Trading Up 1.8 %

Mercury General stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

