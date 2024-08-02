Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.940-8.040 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.94-$8.04 EPS.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.03. 1,326,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,571,765. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $296.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.47.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on MRK
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.