MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1,606.06, but opened at $1,701.20. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $1,736.21, with a volume of 176,656 shares.

The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $1.76. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,936.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,645.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,619.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

