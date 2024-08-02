Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after buying an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,500,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,026. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

