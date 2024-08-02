Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $85,994,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after buying an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $227.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.86 and its 200-day moving average is $256.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

