Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 6,000 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,106,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,188,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,424 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.39.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,788,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,121. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

