Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 498 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $35.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $701.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,280. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $828.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $828.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

