Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown 3,631 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.5 %

AOS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.04. 1,746,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,624. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

