Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 1,500 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,977,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.