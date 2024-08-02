Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $817,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Equitable were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. 3,865,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,341. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,411 shares of company stock worth $6,627,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

