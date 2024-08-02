Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $27.58 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

NYSE:JPM opened at $212.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.65. The stock has a market cap of $609.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

