Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Corteva by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.10. 3,682,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

