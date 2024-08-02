Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Aptiv by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.36. 4,139,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $113.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.