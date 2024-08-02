Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.33. 945,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

