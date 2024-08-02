Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 1,250 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Lear were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $79,611,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $5,847,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Lear by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Lear by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.20.

Lear Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.04. 640,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85. Lear Co. has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.