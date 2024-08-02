Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.00.

MEDP stock traded down $10.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $375.00. The company had a trading volume of 151,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,724. Medpace has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,519 shares of company stock worth $5,765,631. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Medpace by 12.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Medpace by 31.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Medpace by 15.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

