McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

McKesson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McKesson to earn $35.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

McKesson stock opened at $629.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $631.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $587.35 and its 200-day moving average is $545.68.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

