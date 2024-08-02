McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

McKesson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McKesson to earn $35.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $629.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $631.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $587.35 and its 200-day moving average is $545.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

