McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded by TD Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock, down from their previous target price of $285.00. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MCD opened at $268.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.