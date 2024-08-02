Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells $110,000.00 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,617,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $108,250.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, James Daniel Fay sold 86,768 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $382,646.88.

MTTR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.13. 821,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,052. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

