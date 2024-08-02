Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.58

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 138129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Mativ Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s payout ratio is -6.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mativ by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mativ by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mativ by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

