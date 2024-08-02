Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTCH. Citigroup decreased their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.22.

Get Match Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,794. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 457.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4,348.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.