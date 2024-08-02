MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Gap Up to $106.12

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $106.12, but opened at $110.87. MasTec shares last traded at $108.74, with a volume of 137,001 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

MasTec Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $235,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $3,508,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

