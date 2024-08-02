Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.33.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.16. 98,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.74. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $117.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 54,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.